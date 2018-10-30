Murder victim’s brother on ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s prison death: ‘I’m thrilled he’s dead’

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The brother of a woman who was murdered by notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger in 1981 says the longtime fugitive’s prison killing is exactly what he deserved.

“Even being brutally murdered, if he was, he’s still not punished,” Steven Davis said. “He made it to 90-years-old almost.”

Davis’ sister, Debra, was said to be strangled and murdered by Bulger in South Boston. She was 26 years old.

“I’m thrilled he’s dead and that I’m here to witness it,” he added.

Richard Heldreth, head of the U.S. Penitentiary Union in Hazelton confirmed to 7’s Steve Cooper that Bulger was murdered sometime before 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Davis, who is still angry about his sister’s death, says he hopes Bulger died in a horrible way.

“I want to see a picture of him in a body bag or on a slab just to know it’s real,” he said. “I think the families deserve that.”

Debra Davis had been romantically involved with Bulger’s partner-in-crime, Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi, who testified in federal court that he witnessed Bulger kill Davis.

Bulger, 89, was serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2013 for his role in 11 murders. He was never charged in Davis’ death.

Davis’ body was found nearly 20 years later under Boston’s Neponset Bridge.

Bulger was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in California.

The brother of murder victim Debra Davis, on the reported murder of Whitey Bulger in a WV prison: “I still can’t believe it. I feel good I guess. It’s a closing chapter.” pic.twitter.com/I1D8UmnkGQ — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 30, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)