Murder victim’s brother on ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s prison death: ‘I’m very glad’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The brother of a woman who was murdered by notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger in 1981 says the longtime fugitive’s prison murder is exactly what he deserved.

“I’m glad. I’m very glad,” Stephen Davis told 7News. “If it was murder, I’m glad.”

The brother of murder victim Debra Davis, on the reported murder of Whitey Bulger in a WV prison: “I still can’t believe it. I feel good I guess. It’s a closing chapter.” pic.twitter.com/I1D8UmnkGQ — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 30, 2018

Davis’ sister, Debra, was strangled and murdered by Bulger in South Boston. She was 26-year-old.

“There’s nothing in my life that would make me feel more pleased to see him and that (expletive) partner he had get murdered instead of just dying of natural causes,” Davis added.

Richard Heldreth, head of the U.S. Penitentiary Union in Hazelton confirmed to 7’s Steve Cooper that Bulger was murdered sometime before 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bulger, 89, was serving a life sentence for his role in 11 murders.

He was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in California.

