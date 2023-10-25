GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A murder warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with his wife’s death in Gardner, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office announced.

Authorities have been searching for Aaron Pennington after his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington was found fatally shot in her Cherry Street home on Sunday.

Officials said Gardner police first responded to the scene after the couple’s four children left their house and went to a neighbor. A major search involving multiple law enforcement agencies ensued after investigators determined Pennington left the home in a white BMW car.

Investigators found the car on Monday after a hunter spotted it about 1,500 feet down a wooded trail in the Camp Collier area of Gardner near the Ashburnham/Gardner line. Pennington, though, was nowhere to be found.

Gardner Police Chief Eric McAvene on Tuesday said authorities were “operating under the assumption that Mr. Pennington is still alive and on the run.”

Pennington, 33, has been suffering with mental health issues and is a former member of the US Air Force, according to local officials. Officials have said he may have a handgun that was missing from the home he shared with his wife.

While officials asked members of the public to not attempt to join the search effort in person, officials have been seeking trail camera video from the Camp Collier area to help them in their search.

The Worcester County DA’s office said the investigation into Breanne Pennington’s death and Aaron Pennington’s whereabouts was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Massachusetts State Police in an update around 4:45 p.m. said the ground search for Pennington had concluded for the day.

While the ground search was complete, police said investigators will continue efforts to find Pennington.

“Unit commanders will continue to assess intelligence and investigative developments to determine when and how to resume ground/air search operations,” state police said. “At this point, barring the development of new information, no widespread ground search is planned for tomorrow.”

State police said Pennington is considered “armed and dangerous” and asked anyone who sees him to call 911.

A GoFundMe set up by family members to support the Pennington children, who are in DCF custody, can be found here.

