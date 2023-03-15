MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are continuing their search for a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a victim in Malden.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Glenn Cronin announced that a murder warrant had been issued for Dion Smith of Boston, in addition to another warrant issued weeks prior.

The warrants came after police first discovered the body of 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert back in February. The Malden resident was found on Feb. 22 after police were called to his apartment on Kennedy Drive over reports of an odor coming from his unit.

Officers went on to find Gilbert, who’s body showed “obvious signs of decomposition,” according to the DA’s office. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later confirmed he had suffered over 30 stab wounds as investigators determined he died some time in late December 2022.

As the investigation continued, authorities identified Dion Smith as a suspect when police found Gilbert’s vehicle had been stolen, leading to a warrant being issued on a larceny charge.

Authorities ask that anyone with any info on Smith’s whereabouts immediately contact Malden Police at 781-322-1212 or Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6600.

They also advise anyone who sees Smith not to approach him.

