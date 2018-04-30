(WHDH) – A museum in France discovered that most of its collection is fake.

The Terrus Museum in Elne, a southern French village, is dedicated to the works of French painter, Etienne Terrus.

Experts confirmed that 82 of the 140 works displayed at the museum are counterfeit. They noticed inconsistencies in the paintings’ style, time periods represented and materials used.

Authorities are investigating who’s behind the counterfeit artwork.

