BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston will reopen on Feb. 3, museum leaders said Tuesday.

All visitors will be required to wear masks and capacity will be limited to 25 percent. Tickets must be bought in advance at mfa.org.

The re-opening comes as Boston starts Step 1 of Phase 3 in its larger re-opening plan.

