BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston hosted a special celebration Sunday honoring the 36 winners of the “Dear Vincent” letter-writing contest, an innovative initiative that invited Boston K-12 students to write letters to Vincent van Gogh exploring the meaning of family.

The event celebrated the intersection of art and literacy, with winning letters and artwork displayed near the entrance to “Van Gogh: The Roulin Family Portraits”. On view through Sept. 7, the exhibition offers new insights into the celebrated artist’s world by exploring his groundbreaking portrayals of a family he met during his time in Arles, France.

The contest was created in partnership with 826 Boston, Boston Public Schools, and Savvas Learning Company to complement the MFA’s exhibition and support both artistic appreciation and literacy development.

