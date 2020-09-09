BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is getting ready to reopen its doors to the public after the coronavirus pandemic forced a temporary closure that lasted for months.

Members of the museum will be able allowed back in on Sept. 23, while the facility will reopen to the general public on Sept. 26.

All visitors and members must reserve advance tickets online and wear a mask while inside and outside the museum.

Open galleries will have limited capacities, while some will remain temporarily closed as the museum reopens in phases.

The museum will be open weekly, Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursdays between 10 and 11 a.m. will be reserved for high-risk visitors.

