Museum of Fine Arts reopens this weekend in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - After being closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is reopening its doors this Saturday.

Those who would like to visit the museum will have to purchase their tickets in advance since the museum is operating at reduced capacity.

The first exhibits to reopen to the public include, the “Women Take the Floor” exhibit and the “Black Histories, Black Futures” exhibit which was curated by teenagers.

