CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - High school students got into the spirit of Massachusetts STEM Week Thursday with a visit to the Museum of Science’s new simulation space, where they got to work in a realistic emergency room with lifelike mannequins, and practice IV placements and intubation procedures.

The experience was made possible by the museum’s partnership with the HMS MEDscience Program at Harvard Medical School.

“They’ve done this for years, bringing high school students to the medical school, and we thought, ‘what if we did something here at the Museum of Science?’ Because not every high school in the area can make it all the way to Harvard Medical School,” said Insoo Hyun, Director of the Center for life Sciences at Harvard Medical School.

The students had the opportunity to work in the simulated ER, diagnosing and treating mannequin patients under their care.

Students also participated in a speaking program with several Museum of Science, Harvard Medical School, and Massachusetts Life Sciences Center leaders.

HMS MEDscience founding Executive Director Julie Joyal has been running the program for nearly two decades, and said she’s thrilled to work with more students through this expansion.

“If you have a vision, you should go for it and get the right people on the bus because we actually planned this in about a month,” said Joyal.

Students said it’s inspiring to learn from professionals in the field and see problem-solving in real time.

“I love it here. Honestly, I love it here. It’s probably one of the highlights of my week every single week,” said Victoria Julien Escobar, a junior at East Boston High School. “When you’re in a classroom, you’re sat down; you’re either writing all day or having to listen all day. Here, I feel like it’s ten times better because I don’t have anyone to call on me when I don’t know something and if I don’t know something, I have my peers to rely on for that.”

The program will be running at the Museum of Science through the Fall semester.

