BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Science is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 12 years and older on Friday and Saturday.

The clinic, in collaboration with CIC Health and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, is aimed at reaching newly eligible adolescents, the museum said.

Those who attend the clinic will be able to see live demonstrations, enter into raffles, and take part in other giveaways.

The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Guests receiving a vaccine will be allotted two hours free parking and two free tickets to the museum, which can be used for a future date.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and guests will be welcomed to return 21 days after to receive their second shot.

It is recommended that people register for a vaccination appointment at www.cic-health.com/mos but walk-ins are welcomed.

Signed consent forms, which can be found here, are required for anyone under the age of 18 getting vaccinated.

