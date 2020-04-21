Museum of Science in Boston furloughing 250 staff members, laying off 122 due to coronavirus impact

BOSTON (WHDH) - The coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted businesses around the world, including the Museum of Science in Boston, which announced a dramatic reduction to staff on Tuesday.

The museum’s board recently approved a series of cost-cutting measures that include furloughing 250 staff members and laying off 122 employees, affecting nearly two-thirds of the organization’s overall workforce, according to Museum of Science President Tim Ritchie.

“Like all cultural organizations, the Museum is experiencing the impact of this global pandemic in all areas of our operations,” Ritchie said in a press release. “Over the past six weeks, we have taken comprehensive steps to reduce expenses, defer capital expenditures, secure additional financing, and other actions. However, the intensity of this global pandemic and the uncertainty around when and how we re-open to the public has forced us to make difficult decisions to protect and preserve the future of the Museum.”

In addition to the furloughs and layoffs, remaining staff making more than $75,000 will take a salary reduction ranging from five to 25 percent. Ritchie says he will be taking a 50 percent cut to his salary.

Museum contributions to the 401(a) retirement plan will also be paused for all staff.

“Today is a difficult day for the Museum, for our staff who have contributed to our success over the years, and for those who rely on us for trusted information, immersive exhibits, STEM curricula, and thought-provoking programming,” Ritchie said. “These decisions, while difficult, were made only after considering all other viable options for sustaining the Museum well into the future.”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)