Museum of Science monkey named after thousands of votes cast online

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Science revealed the name of its newest primate after conducting an online poll with several options to choose from.

Jane was chosen after thousands of votes were cast in an online poll to name the cotton-top tamarin from Texas, the Museum announced on Saturday.

The Museum chose Jane as an option to honor famed primatologist Jane Goodall.

 

