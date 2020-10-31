Museum of Science needs help naming new monkey

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Science in Boston is turning to the public to vote on a name for its newest monkey.

The new Tamarin monkey arrived at the museum in early October.

Museum staff has come up with a list of names for the public to choose from.

Charlee for Charles Darwin and Jane for Jane Goodall are on the list. Another option is Prima, short for prima donna or primate, the Museum said.

You can choose from the list of names on the Museum’s website. Votes will be tallied and a name will be announced after Election Day.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)