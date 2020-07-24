Museum of Science reopening with COVID-19 exhibits, protocols this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Science is set to reopen to the public on Sunday after closing its doors in late March at the start of the pandemic.

Entrance into the museum will be by advance ticket only and face coverings will be required, according to its website.

All of the exhibits, including new ones centered around the COVID-19 pandemic, will undergo enhanced cleaning during visits to the museum.

“Visitors can envision their own solutions in the age of pandemics with Future of Boston and weigh in on some of the challenging issues our community faces in combatting the disease, with Provocative Questions, featuring research by Boston area experts,” the museum said.

Social distancing measures, one-way directional flow and reduced occupancy are also in the plans as a way to keep all guests, staff and visitors safe.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)