BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Science recently announced plans for a major renovation – a convening space called the Public Science Common.

The common will replace the Cahners Theater with a 10,000-square-foot multimedia venue featuring 270-degree views of the Charles River through three walls of glass.

Construction is expected to start this year and be complete in 2026.

