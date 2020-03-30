Museum of Science transitioning to digital platform during coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - With its doors forced to close indefinitely, Boston’s Museum of Science is going digital to keep fun and learning alive during the coronavirus emergency.

“We’ve got topics dedicated to dinosaurs, mammals, lightning. We’re going to have some science snapshots. Those are our current science and technology, science in the news, talking about some of the things that are happening in the world. Some exciting science stories. We’re going to have some downloadable content. Things like educational activities you can do at home,” staffer Eric O’Dea explained.

As expected, the transition from the exhibit halls to online was not an easy one.

“It’s been a huge challenge,” O’Dea said. “If you had given us this as a challenge to say within two weeks go from going from being mostly a museum focused on the people who come in the front door to being to be an entirely digital museum online. I don’t know if I would say we were able to do it.”

When the museum’s doors eventually reopen, the digital experience will not be going anywhere.

“We don’t just want to turn all of this off. We want to transition it into having that digital museum,” he said. “We wanted to continue our mission – which is to educate people. Make people feel empowered about science making it accessible to every age, in every background. Going digital was just the next step in that.”

The Museum of Science is also launching a fundraiser on its website called “Science Matters” where donors can chip in to keep science alive during this difficult time.

