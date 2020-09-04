Museum of Science welcomes baby armadillo

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Science’s Live Animal Care Center announced the birth of a screaming hairy armadillo Thursday.

Boots was born on July 4 to parents Dora and Diego and is currently living behind the scenes with his mom where he will stay until he is about 5 months old, according to a post on the museum’s Instagram account.

Boots enjoys curling up with his mom and exploring his enclosure.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)