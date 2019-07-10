FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A music festival at Gillette Stadium that was slated to take place in less than two weeks has been abruptly canceled.

The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival will no longer happen on July 20 and 21 after the festival’s promoter indicated that it had become impossible to hold the event as they had envisioned, Gillette Stadium tweeted.

A spokesperson for Gillette Stadium added that the circumstances were “beyond our control.”

Those who purchased tickets to the event will receive a refund.

The festival was supposed to be hosted by Grammy Award winning DJ Diplo, featuring musical artists Billie Eilish, Major Lazer, G-Eazy, Miguel and many more.

Multiple activities were also scheduled, including a bounce house, go karts and paintball.

