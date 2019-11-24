Musician from NH gets $10K tip after performance at a Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHDH) — A musician from New Hampshire found more than a few dollars in her tip jar after performing at a Nashville hotel.

Morgan Clark found a $10,000 check from one very satisfied fan. He assured her it was real and even wired the money into her account the next day.

Clark says the money will help her jumpstart her career.

“Thank you so much for believing in me and what I do and giving me a shot at the career and the dream that I’ve had ever since I was a little girl,” she said.

She says she plans to pay the good deed forward by donating $1,000 to the Salvation Army.

