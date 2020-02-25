Musician wins $1M Mass. lotto prize on ticket sold in Methuen

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Methuen musician has claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Mega Bucks” instant game.

Gary Balsamo chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He bought his winning ticket at the Howe Street Superette on Howe Street in Methuen. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Two $4 million prizes and six additional $1 million prizes remain in the $10 instant game.

