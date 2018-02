VENTURA, CA (WHDH) — Big name performers took to the stage for a star-studded concert in California benefiting victims of the devastating Thomas wildfires.

It was all in an effort to raise funds for those affected by the fires that left hundreds of people homeless.

The concert sold out in less than two weeks with ticket prices ranging from $50 to $200.

Organizers said the event raised $700,000 from donations and ticket sales.