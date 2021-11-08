SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Tesla shares closed Monday down nearly 5% after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker — more than $20 billion worth by most calculations — based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend.
According to analyst Dan Ives of WedBush Securities, Musk owns about 23% of Tesla’s stock and has about $10 billion in taxes coming due to stock options that vest next summer.
Much of Musk’s wealth is held in shares of Tesla, which does not pay him a cash salary.
