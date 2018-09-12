Muslim woman says TSA in Boston subjected her to search that ‘bordered on sexual assault’

BOSTON (AP) — A Muslim woman has filed a complaint against the federal Transportation Security Administration alleging that a search she was subjected to at Boston’s airport “bordered on sexual assault.”

The complaint filed with the TSA on Wednesday by the Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says the woman believes agents targeted her because she’s Muslim. The group is urging TSA to investigate the agents involved.

The complaint says the 54-year-old woman who wears a traditional Muslim headscarf was told by a TSA employee at Logan International Airport in May that she needed to be patted down. The complaint says the female TSA agent put a wand up her dress and shoved her hand or wand so high up her dress that it made contact with her body.

TSA officials didn’t immediately respond to an email.

