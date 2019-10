Run Forrest Run!

A college baseball player in Texas is going viral after impersonating Forrest Gump in the school’s annual Halloween game.

He makes it to first base and keeps running exactly like Tom Hanks in the award-winning film.

Highlight of the baseball Halloween game! Run Forrest Run!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dTTHCr0MVK — TJC Apache Athletics (@ApacheAthletics) October 23, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)