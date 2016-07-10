Texas inmates credited with saving ill guard

WEATHERFORD, TX (NBC) - Several inmates were credited with saving the life of an armed guard at a Texas jail, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video showed the eight inmates in a basement holding cell at the Parker County Jail when the lone guard stopped breathing.

The group broke out of their cell, assisted the man, and started yelling for help.

Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the basement, corralled the inmates back into the cell, and called for paramedics who revived the guard.

Officials said the jailer is continuing to recover from the apparent heart attack.