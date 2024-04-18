BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority is filing a safety suit against the company it hired to do maintenance on a wind turbine on Deer Island after a tip of a blade flew off last May.

The MWRA said Baldwin Energy is responsible for the incident due to its “breaches, negligence, and failure to perform its work in a good and workmanlike manner,” according to the lawsuit. People who were nearby at the time the blade tip flew off said they had to run to safety.

The turbine had a problem back in April 2022, 13 months before part of it broke off, according to both the MWRA and Baldwin Energy.

The MWRA said Baldwin Energy placed the turbine on emergency stop mode while investigating, but did not perform any maintenance or repairs.

Baldwin Energy said in a statement that it did submit a repair plan, but the MWRA “then directed Baldwin not to enter the turbine, and indicated that the MWRA was going to conduct an investigation.”

In February, the MRWA demanded Baldwin Energy pay millions of dollars in damages, saying that the company asked for more time and never paid.

