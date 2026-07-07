CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - 5-year-old Rossie spoke about his dad, Xavier Bautista, who was fatally shot and killed Saturday morning in Cambridge.

“My dad was brave,” Rossie said. “He didn’t hide from nothing.”

Police say Bautista’s body was found near the intersection of Broadway and Norfolk Streets around 5:30 a.m. and say it appears he had been shot an hour earlier.

Now, instead of planning a wedding, his fiancée is left with more questions than answers.

“He loved his family so much, especially his son,” Demetris Grimsley said, Bautista’s fiancée. “The only thing that would make me think we’re getting closer to justice is if one, we were able to get some sort of updates on what’s happening, or if they told us they had something significant. I’m trying to trust the process, so.”

The family said they’ll remember Bautista as a proud dad and provider.

“He was very goofy. He loved his friends,” Grimsley said. “It’s just unbelievable. Incredibly unbelievable.”

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