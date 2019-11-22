WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The wife and children of fallen Mass. State Trooper Thomas Clardy delivered heartbreaking impact statements in court Thursday prior to the sentencing of the man convicted of rear-ending his parked vehicle on the Mass. Pike in Charlton.

Addressing a Worcester District Court courtroom crowded with state troopers, two of Clardy’s seven children and his wife relayed how the irresponsible actions of David Njuguna, 33, of Webster, in November 2016 changed all of their lives forever and tragically cut Clardy’s life short.

“Our children have gone through a loss no child should ever have to endure,” Clardy’s widow, Reisa, said as she fought back tears. “I have watched our children silently suffer. Always trying to be strong but knowing the tremendous pain and hurt will never truly subside.”

His 18-year-old daughter, Gabryella, had to ask her older brother Tyler Clardy to finish her statement after saying, “My dad was my hero. My dad always made us laugh. Never caring what others thought. He would do anything just to make us happy.”

Tyler Clardy finished by saying, “I ask myself every day, ‘How is it possible that one day my father was here and now he is gone forever?'”

He added, “Those times of comfort humor and joy. The times of connection when everyone was together and happy. The times of relishing in a shared interest. The times of intimate and personal milestones. Those times are gone forever lost and stuffed away.”

Clardy’s youngest son, Noah, rested his head on his mother’s shoulder as judge Janet Kenton-Walker handed down her sentence in the case.

“I cannot bring you comfort, I cannot bring you peace, and I cannot go back and take that day away,” Walker told Clardy’s family before announcing the sentence.

Dozens of state troopers, family members, and friends looked on inside a packed courtroom as Njuguna was sentenced to 5 to 7 years behind bars with three-and-a-half years already served.

“I’m really sorry for what happened,” Njuguna could be heard saying as he was escorted from the room.

In a statement, Massachusetts State Police said, “First and foremost, we are painfully cognizant that no sentence can return Trooper Clardy to those who loved him and love him still. This loss can never be restored … As we move forward, we continue to look toward and be guided by Tom’s example as a family man and a Massachusetts State Trooper, and our thoughts and hearts are, as ever, with his loved ones.”

Reisa Clardy also released a statement following the sentencing that read in part, “My family and I would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude towards the Massachusetts State Police. Your continued support throughout this difficult time provided our family with a sense of comfort and reassurance. Words can not convey how much your acts of kindness and compassion truly meant.”

