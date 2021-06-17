SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The belongings of an Air Force veteran are waterlogged and damaged after someone stole his car and crashed it into a lake in Shrewsbury on Wednesday night.

Justin Frustaci says he parked his car on Lafayette Street in Worcester before attending a WooSox game but when he left to go home, his car was gone.

“I left (the game) in the eighth inning,” he said. “I got to the game about 6:45, and between 6:45 and 9:10 it happened.”

Frustaci says police gave him a ride home but called a short time later saying his car was found in Lake Quinsigamond in Shrewsbury.

“I just asked Shrewsbury PD if it was a vehicle and they said yes. I said ‘Is anybody in it?’ and they said, ‘no.’ I said, ‘It’s my vehicle and I’m going to stick around,'” Frustaci told 7NEWS after responding to the scene.

Frustaci says he had several belongings in the car that are now damaged and waterlogged.

“My entire life was in that car,” he said. “Car seats, my kids’ car seats, all my work stuff. It’s just a (expletive) situation. It sucks.”

The whole situation has Frustaci in disbelief.

“I’ve never had anything happen like this before,” he said. “I’ve never had anything stolen from me like this before.”

Police are investigating this incident.

