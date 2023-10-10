NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Needham says he is pleading for his family members’ safe return after they were captured by Hamas during a series of attacks in Israel.

Jason Greenberg told 7NEWS several members of his family were taken hostage when gunmen stormed into southern Israel Saturday morning and killed hundreds of civilians during hours of violence that have since escalated into all-out war.

Greenberg said he himself had been in the country for the past few days, and was able to get out with his father via one of the last flights out of the region before airlines began cancelling flights.

He said his sister was still in the country, but was in a safe area and had remained in constant contact.

However, contact with family members living near the Gaza Strip was lost.

Greenberg said that after silence, he learned that his great aunt in her 80s, her three grandchildren and their father were taken hostage by Hamas. With contact lost, he said video of his family members being captured emerged and confirmed what had happened.

“Even when the first sirens went off at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning – I’d been there for five days, having a wonderful time with my family, and it wasn’t overwhelming surprise because these are the types of things that can happen there,” Greenberg said. “But, it obviously takes on a whole different level of meaning when you’re unable to reach family members and it’s then confirmed that they’re caught up in this.”

“My family members are being used as pawns – they’re not combatants and so, it’s, unfortunately, a matter of when, not if the worst may come to fruition,” he stated.

For Greenberg, he says he and his family are trying to stay optimistic and that he hopes that pleading for his relatives might save their lives.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that per the Israeli government, some 150 soldiers and civilians were being held hostage.

The Israeli military said that more than 1,000 people had been killed in the country, with 830 people killed in Gaza and the West Bank, according to authorities there.

Israel officials have said that of that 830, hundreds were believed to be Hamas fighters, in addition to the 1,500 Hamas fighters found dead on Israeli territory.

More coverage on the war in Israel can be found here.

