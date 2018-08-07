SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WHDH) — A Connecticut mother is pleading with an unknown thief to return her stolen necklace that contains her son’s ashes.

LeeAnn Winn’s purse, along with that necklace, was reportedly taken from her friend’s car on July 28 on Broad Street in Hartford.

Winn says most of the items inside her purse are replaceable but her necklace is not.

“I am heartbroken and devastated that a part of my baby is out there somewhere and not with someone who loves and misses him,” she wrote on Facebook.

Winn added that she won’t stop looking for the necklace “Until I have the piece of him missing back with me. My heart is incomplete.”

Her son died at three months older from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

