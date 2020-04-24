‘My heroes’: Critically ill Mass. man thanks hospital staffers for helping him overcome coronavirus, get home to family

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A critically ill Massachusetts man who spent time on a ventilator while being treated for coronavirus recently shared a heartfelt message, thanking all of the “heroes” at Winchester Hospital for helping him overcome the disease and get home to his family.

As he fought for his life in the intensive care unit, Derek Camps-Campins’ one goal was to make it home to see his wife and three young children again.

Camps-Campins says he was admitted to the hospital on March 25 after his health started to decline over a span of eight days.

“From the time I walked in the door through the emergency room — to the time I was diagnosed with COVID-19 — the nurses, doctors, and staff were phenomenal,” Camps-Campins said in a video that was shared by the hospital.

While Derek Camps-Campins was in the ICU battling COVID-19 he had one goal: return to his family. Our team at Winchester does everything they can to make this a reality for our patients. Derek was able to go home and send us this message. pic.twitter.com/8iUnRNw1jY — Winchester Hospital (@WinchesterHosp) April 23, 2020

Unfortunately, Camps-Campins’ health took a turn for the worst and he had to be taken to the ICU, where he was hooked up to breathing tube.

“I have to tell you it was a pretty scary experience overall, to say the least,” he said. And to not have your family there, that was even scarier. But my number one goal was to get home to my family.”

Camps-Campins received dedicated care and has since made a full recovery.

“They were all great people…They are absolutely my heroes,” he said of the hospital staff. “I just wanted to get home to my family and I can’t thank you guys enough for helping me achieve that goal.”

Camps-Campins also invited his children and wife on camera to share messages of gratitude.

“Thank you for taking care of our dad and bringing him home to our family,” the children said.

Camps-Campins’ wife added, “Thank you so much from all of us. We’re so happy he’s home and we really appreciate everything you did to get him here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

