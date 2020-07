An 8-year-old is leading a protest for racial justice in Pittsburgh

Waving a sign that says “My Life Matters,” Andre Barron stands on a street corner several days a week, surrounded by friends and family. Andre said he got the idea from his mother and older brother, and has been supported by the community.

