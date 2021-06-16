BOSTON (WHDH) - From the American Revolution to the COVID-19 pandemic, the clock at the historic Old North Church has been there through it all.

The 18th century clock was removed two months ago as part of a restoration project but was unveiled in the front gallery of the organ loft once again on Wednesday.

The man in charge of those repairs, Ken Pearson, has deep family ties to this particular piece of local history. Pearson is a descendent of repairman who worked on the clock in the 1820s and thirties — his ancestors names are even etched on the back of the clock.

“Cleaned by Simon Junior B Willard” Pearson pointed out.

Pearson has spent decades restoring clocks. Just like those who came before him, he feels comfortable tinkering around inside the artifact.

“You get used to it,” he said. “I mean, I’ve worked on older clocks than this. I’ve worked on English clocks from the 1660s and the 1690s.”

He says he is proud to continue the work of those who came before him.

“It gives me a sense of continuity, following the steps of my ancestors,” he said. “It has become my life purpose now, so it validates what I’ve been doing for the past 40 years or so.”

