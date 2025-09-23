Everyone’s favorite science guy got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Who was there to help him celebrate? Celtics star, Jaylen Brown.

“Bill did not just teach science, he taught a generation of students of all walks of life to explore, to discover, to create, and also to ask questions,” Brown said.

Brown was in Los Angeles on Monday to honor one of his childhood heroes. He says Bill Nye was a big influence on him as a kid, saying his educational television show made learning fun.

“My love for science runs deep, and I have Bill to thank for that, but not just for myself, for a generation of students who grew up in the public school system, possibly thinking that school was not for them,” Brown said. “Bill was the bright spot in all of our day.”

Brown also said the best school days were the ones where they got to watch “Bill Nye the Science Guy.”

“When they tolled that TV out with the trolley, we knew what time it was,” Brown said.

Brown and Nye have become friends. Last year, Brown posted he dreamed of one day meeting Nye in person. That dream came true last November when Nye came to watch Brown and the Celtics play.

Brown says a star on the Walk of Fame is well deserved for all that Nye did for an entire generation of students.

“So Bill, this Walk of Fame is not just for an incredible career, it’s also for the curiosity you spark, the doors you’ve opened, and the minds you continue to inspire all over the globe,” Brown said.

