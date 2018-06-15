‘My mother will kill me’: Tufts grad looking for lost family heirloom

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tufts graduate is searching for a family heirloom that means a lot to his mother.

Colin Trimmer has been putting up signs in hopes of finding the heirloom – an iron and brass bed frame that has been in his family for years.

“Reward! Family heirloom, my mother will kill me. Please help,” the signs read.

Trimmer told 7News that this bed frame means a lot to his mom.

“It’s a very important bed (frame),” he said. “I hadn’t realize how important it was to my mother before it got lost.”

The bed frame was accidentally put on the street by new roommates at the end of May, Trimmer explained. When he learned what had happened, it was already gone.

“I couldn’t sleep,” Trimmer said. “It took me a week to talk to my mother about it because I knew how heartbroken she would be. She lent me it on the condition that nothing would happen to the bed and behold, it’s gone.”

The person who brings back the frame will receive a negotiable cash reward, according to Trimmer.

