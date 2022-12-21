ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The teenager who survived a November hit-and-run crash in Acton is back home for the holidays, following weeks of care at a rehabilitation hospital.

13-year-old Cesar Soto was escorted by state and local police with his family Wednesday morning after receiving care at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for the last month-and-a-half. Speaking with reporters, the teen said he was so excited to be back, he barely slept the night before.

“It feels good,” Cesar said as he left the police cruiser in his wheelchair. “I have the biggest smile on my face.”

Home sweet home!

Cesar Soto Jr is wheeled into his #Acton house, 7 weeks after he was hit by a car and left in the street. He was in a coma ⁦@SpauldingRehab⁩, today he’s talking and looking forward to the holidays. #7news pic.twitter.com/QVavOTZ3O5 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 21, 2022

Soto was originally left in a coma on Nov. 2, after he was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road. Good Samaritans tended to the teen before emergency crews arrived, starting a long road of recovery for the teenager.

According to his brother, Soto required multiple surgeries at Mass General Hospital before he was later transferred to Spaulding where he continued to recover.

“Most people aren’t blessed to be alive and stuff after getting hit by a car like that,” Cesar said. “So, I’m just very happy and stuff that I’m actually here.”

“To see Junior today, you know, talking and smiling and happy to be home with his family at Christmas – it doesn’t get much better,” said Acton Deputy Police Chief James Cogan.

Nicknamed “Junior” in his neighborhood, Soto was hailed as a well-liked and kind neighbor by those who lived near his family – all of whom were looking for answers after the vehicle responsible drove off after striking him.

Police in Acton previously announced they were seeking charges against a driver following a lengthy investigation. Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said his department submitted paperwork for a criminal complaint back on Dec. 9, seeking charges that included leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.

The department did not release the name of the alleged driver, but described her as an 85-year-old woman from Maynard.

Officials had also said they located and seized a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.

“The crime is not that she hit him, the crime is that she left the scene,” said Madeline Cruz, a family friend. “He landed on the hood of her car, he fell off and she drove away. And then to make matters worse, she didn’t call 911.”

While the investigation makes its way through the courts, the focus on Wednesday was on Cesar and his homecoming. Holding up his phone case signed by Bruins players for news cameras, the young teen said he is looking forward to getting back to school, playing basketball and having a helping of his favorite food.

“Mashed plantains with salami, for sure,” Cesar said. “That’s like, my favorite Dominican dish. Spot on.”

Welcomed with balloons and signs, the 13 year old was wheeled up a newly installed ramp at his building, back home just in time for the holidays – a gift like no other for his family.

“My son is alive,” Cesar’s mother, Crisolys Tejeda said. “That’s the best gift ever.”

