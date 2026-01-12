FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Even if Sunday wasn’t Drake Maye’s best game, he did have the support of his family, including his parents.

“My parents come to every game, so they’re always here,” Maye said postgame. “And my three brothers were here, which was pretty cool.”

Maye’s brothers Cole, Beau and Luke stood by his side in 2024 when he was first introduced as a Patriot.

Maye said he’s grateful for their help in getting him here.

“Going home and shoot, probably playing ping-pong until 1:30 or something, doing something with those guys,” Maye said. “So having them in the house is cool. But now, those three are my three best friends, obviously, Ann Michael. Can’t forget about her.”

While Ann Michael Maye, the so-called “Queen of the North” has made quite the name for herself on social media with her baking videos, she’s been with #10 through it all.

The pair married in June and fans love the family dynamic.

“The Mayes, the couple, they just seem to be about the community, real down to earth people and giving back to the community,” Jonathan Graubart said, a Patriots fan.

