WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A young Worcester mother spoke to 7NEWS about the moment she says a 19-year-old woman drove off with her 4-day-old daughter.

“My whole life was in her car,” she said. “It was horrible. I started praying and all that stuff, and everybody started sharing my daughter’s picture.”

The mother, who did not wish to show her face, said she trusted Kassidy Lauziere-Cuevas and believed her to be a mother as well. She said they had been talking on social media for months.

“She was giving me advice like a mom you know, so I thought she was a mom. Which, I guess she’s not a mom,” she said.

According to the young mother, Lauziere-Cuevas invited her out for coffee on Saturday for their first face-to-face outing.

“I’ve been tired, I just gave birth, I was like, ‘Oh yeah my friend is going to take me out for some coffee,” she explained. “She said her kid was in daycare when I asked, ‘Where’s the baby?”

Police say that when the baby’s mother went into a nearby gas station to grab the coffee, Lauziere-Cuevas drove away with the newborn in the car.

“I just kept saying she took my daughter because I didn’t even know how to process that my daughter was gone,” she said.

Four agonizing hours later, a person contacted police saying a man left the infant at a Subway restaurant.

Investigators believe the suspect met up with Daquan Jefferson before leaving the baby behind.

“I just took my daughter to the hospital, everything came out fine. Thank god that everything came out fine,” the baby’s mother said.

Police arrested both Lauziere-Cuevas and Jefferson at a nearby Wendy’s.

Both are facing kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child charges.

“I feel like everybody stares at me like why she left her daughter,” the mother said. “She was supposed to be my friend.”

She said she hopes it serves as a lesson for other mothers.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)