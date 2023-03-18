SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fast-moving blaze that raced through a multi-family home in Somerville on Saturday.

As he watched his home on Walker Street go up in flames, one of the tenants told 7NEWS, “I’m freaked out, my whole life is in that apartment … I’m glad everybody got out.”

Emergency crews could be seen giving oxygen to a cat that was pulled from the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

