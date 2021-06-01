CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHDH) — A man got some liquid courage to ask the South Carolina Aquarium multiple questions.

The man texted the aquarium’s “Ask an Aquarium Educator” number while intoxicated and asked what would be around him 10,000 years ago before humans settled in the area.

He continues to ask several other questions before the aquarium responded with their answers.

“Thank you so much for all your answers!” the man wrote. “My wife should be happy I drunk text aquariums and not other women”

The aquarium responded, “Of course! Thank you for all of your fun questions! Your wife is a turtle-y lucky lady!”

When someone drunk texts the “Ask an Aquarium Educator” number… #chsnews pic.twitter.com/AHvDEOl3Vq — South Carolina Aquarium (@SCaquarium) May 24, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)