MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The father of a woman who was hurt in a hit and run in Medford sat down with 7NEWS to talk about his daughter’s recovery.

Now in a leg brace, 22-year-old Brooke Rosselle is doing everything she can to get back on her feet after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while getting out of a rideshare vehicle just outside her Medford home back in February.

“There was a lot of anger but, I had to put the anger aside and I had to worry about Brooke’s well-being,” her dad Paul Rosselle said.

Her dad said the crash left her skull fractured in three places, caused her brain to bleed, damaged her eardrum and broke her leg.

Home surveillance video from that night shows Brooke’s dad running to her side.

“My world stopped when I saw her on the ground in Matt’s arms,” he recalled.

Brooke and her boyfriend Matt had just returned home from enjoying dinner at Premiere on Broadway” in Somerville when witnesses said the driver slammed into her. A day later, police said the person at the wheel turned himself in but charges have yet to be filed.

“I absolutely want somebody to be held responsible but I know the Medford Police Department is doing their job — doing their investigation,” said her dad. “But, if I put all my energy into their investigation, my energy won’t be there for Brooke. And all my energy and thoughts are with Brooke.”

In the weeks that followed, the community has offered their support. On Thursday, the same restaurant Brooke visited before the crash is holding a fundraiser to help with her medical expenses.

“It’s a young, beautiful girl that’s very nice and everybody just got a soft spot in their heart,” said Premiere on Broadway owner Charles Zammuto. “When people go down, everyone’s there to pick her back up.”

“I just never realized how much she was loved. I won’t leave the house without saying, ‘I love you,’ anymore and that was one of the lessons I learned,” said Rosselle. “You just don’t know.”

