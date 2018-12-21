‘My yard is not the same’: Vandals slash Christmas inflatables in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Natick is feeling deflated after they say someone destroyed almost every Christmas inflatable they had in their front yard Wednesday night.

Angela Hoyt went outside to turn off her lights around 9 p.m. when she noticed something wrong with her decorations.

“Everyone of them is slashed. 12 out of 13 of them were slashed. My heart just sunk,” she said. “I just was so sad that someone would do that.”

Surveillance video caught the suspect in the act. The family says a person wearing a hoodie was captured cutting the inflatables open.

“We did talk to police, given them some photos from our surveillance cameras,” Matt Hoyt said. “They’re looking into it.”

While police work the case, the Hoyts say they lost some of their Christmas spirit.

“My nights are usually people stopping by to see them. My yard is not the same,” Angela Hoyt said. “People do some really rotten things.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Natick police.

