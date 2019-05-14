BOSTON (WHDH) - Myrtle the Turtle has made its way to Boston for kids to play with at the newly renovated tot lot near the State House.

Nancy Schon, who made the famous “Make Way for Ducklings” statues in the Boston Public Garden, sculpted the bronze play sculpture that depicts a Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, the most endangered sea turtle in the world.

Children in the neighborhood joined volunteer project organizer Miguel Rosales in pulling the sheet covering off the statue on Monday.

The kids quickly jumped onto the sea turtle at the Myrtle Street Playground and pretended to ride it.

Barbara Eisenson, a trustee of the New England Aquarium, hopes the play sculpture will help children learn the beauty and importance of sea creatures and the need to protect the ocean.

The statue was funded by the Beacon Hill Garden Club to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

