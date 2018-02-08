BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing boater in Buzzards Bay after receiving a muffled mayday call on Wednesday night.

“Mayday. Mayday,” was mumbled during a distress call that came in around 8:30 p.m.

Crews searched the area late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

“The calls themselves are pretty clear that the person sounds like they’re in distress,” Petty Officer Andrew Barresi told 7News.

Officials say two distress calls followed the initial one. Each time, the faint voice of a man could be heard saying “Mayday. Mayday.”

The Coast Guard reached out via radio after receiving the calls, but were not able to establish contact, according to Barresi.

It is unclear what type of boat the Coast Guard is looking for, its location and how many people were on board.

Barresi says the Coast Guard has only been able to narrow the search to a “general location.”

Crews planned to continue the search throughout the day Thursday, using every available resource.

Coast guard says there will be an additional first light search with air wing unit, adding to the surface search as well, says search area is big right now, no exact location in #BuzzardsBay @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) February 8, 2018

