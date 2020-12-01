(WHDH) — People across the globe are trying to make sense of a monolith’s second sighting.

A tall metal beam appeared near the site of an old fortress in Romania about one week after a similar structure was found in a Utah desert.

The mysterious monolith spotted in Utah by biologists on Nov. 18 disappeared less than 10 days later.

The findings have left people puzzled.

