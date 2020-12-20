Mysterious monolith spotted in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - As monoliths have popped up across the country and around the world, Quincy is the latest location to see one of the unexplained objects.

Patrick Geoghegan took a photo of a monolith he saw in the snow at a quarry in Quincy and was surprised he was apparently the first to notice it.

“I just ran up there, I couldn’t believe it was real,” Geoghegan said. “I was shocked, no one was around. I looked online and no one had even mentioned this.”

