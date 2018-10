SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WHDH) — A large, mysterious object that washed ashore in South Carolina last week has many people scratching their heads.

Some people believe the oddly shaped item on Seabrook Island may be space junk; however, officials aren’t sure.

Guesses have ranged from alien spaceship to a piece of a buoy.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)