The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that they had determined the identity of an individual whose remains had been unidentified since they were found in Fairhaven in 1985.

Using a genetic profile developed from DNA recovered from the remains, investigators were able to use forensic genetic genealogy to identify the victim as Keith Olsen, of Cranston, RI. Olsen was reported missing shortly after he was last seen on April 15, 1981. He was 27 at the time of his disappearance.

Four years after his disappearance, on April 8, 1985, skeletal remains of a male were found by a driver stopped in the westbound breakdown lane of I-195 in Fairhaven, just past the Mattapoisett town line.

Investigators at the time located nothing that could help them identify the skeleton, which showed evidence of inflicted trauma; the cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

Authorities made multiple attempts to identify the individual through scientific efforts and appeals to the public, including a facial reconstruction of the man’s appearance, all of which were unsuccessful – until now.

According to the DA’s office, Olsen had known tension with North Providence resident John Broccoli, who had previously been in a relationship with the same woman Olsen was romantically linked to at the time of his disappearance.

“A witness to Olson’s disappearance described that two men escorted Olson from his Cranston apartment,” the DA’s office explained in a statement. “On the same day that Olson was last seen, Broccoli made cryptic statements to the woman who had been dating Olson. These statements suggested Broccoli’s possible involvement in this matter.”

Broccoli, also known as “Michael Corleone”, died in 2019 at the age of 63.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding Olsen’s death contact Massachusetts State Police Detective Lieutenant AnnMarie Roberston at 855-627-6583.

